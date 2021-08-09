Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Earnings results for Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Pampa Energía last posted its earnings data on July 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year (($5.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pampa Energía are expected to grow by 2.13% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.35 per share. Pampa Energía has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pampa Energía in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.58%. The high price target for PAM is $12.00 and the low price target for PAM is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Pampa Energía has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Pampa Energía has a forecasted downside of 22.6% from its current price of $15.50. Pampa Energía has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía does not currently pay a dividend. Pampa Energía does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

In the past three months, Pampa Energía insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.29% of the stock of Pampa Energía is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM



Earnings for Pampa Energía are expected to grow by 2.13% in the coming year, from $3.28 to $3.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Pampa Energía is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pampa Energía is -2.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pampa Energía has a PEG Ratio of 0.10. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Pampa Energía has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here