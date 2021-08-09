Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Earnings results for Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Pan American Silver last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business earned $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pan American Silver has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year ($1.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Earnings for Pan American Silver are expected to grow by 53.52% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $2.18 per share. Pan American Silver has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Pan American Silver will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.31%. The high price target for PAAS is $53.00 and the low price target for PAAS is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pan American Silver has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.33, Pan American Silver has a forecasted upside of 58.3% from its current price of $26.74. Pan American Silver has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver has a dividend yield of 0.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pan American Silver has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pan American Silver is 10.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pan American Silver will have a dividend payout ratio of 5.50% next year. This indicates that Pan American Silver will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

In the past three months, Pan American Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.88% of the stock of Pan American Silver is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.17% of the stock of Pan American Silver is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS



Earnings for Pan American Silver are expected to grow by 53.52% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Pan American Silver is 22.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.34. The P/E ratio of Pan American Silver is 22.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.69. Pan American Silver has a PEG Ratio of 10.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pan American Silver has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

