Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Earnings results for Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paymentus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.10%. The high price target for PAY is $37.00 and the low price target for PAY is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paymentus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.17, Paymentus has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $28.93. Paymentus has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

Paymentus does not currently pay a dividend. Paymentus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paymentus (NYSE:PAY)

In the past three months, Paymentus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY



Earnings for Paymentus are expected to remain at $0.07 per share in the coming year.

