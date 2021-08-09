worth buying post Earnings results? PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Earnings results for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

PDF Solutions last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24 million. PDF Solutions has generated ($1.17) earnings per share over the last year (($1.31) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PDF Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.16) per share. PDF Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. PDF Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3736149”.

Analyst Opinion on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.47%. The high price target for PDFS is $24.00 and the low price target for PDFS is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDF Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, PDF Solutions has a forecasted upside of 22.5% from its current price of $18.78. PDF Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. PDF Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

In the past three months, PDF Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.77% of the stock of PDF Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.58% of the stock of PDF Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS



Earnings for PDF Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of PDF Solutions is -14.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDF Solutions is -14.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDF Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

