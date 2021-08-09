Earnings and Growth Analysis : PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Earnings results for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

PLBY Group last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. PLBY Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for PLBY Group are expected to grow by 306.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.61 per share. PLBY Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. PLBY Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLBY Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 77.83%. The high price target for PLBY is $52.00 and the low price target for PLBY is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PLBY Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.25, PLBY Group has a forecasted upside of 77.8% from its current price of $26.57. PLBY Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group does not currently pay a dividend. PLBY Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

In the past three months, PLBY Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,072,453.00 in company stock. Only 25.09% of the stock of PLBY Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY



Earnings for PLBY Group are expected to grow by 306.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.61 per share. PLBY Group has a PEG Ratio of 7.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PLBY Group has a P/B Ratio of 19.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here