Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Earnings results for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3900000000000001.

Pliant Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year (($3.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pliant Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.92) to ($3.77) per share. Pliant Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pliant Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.94%. The high price target for PLRX is $63.00 and the low price target for PLRX is $40.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Pliant Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

In the past three months, Pliant Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $593,235.00 in company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Pliant Therapeutics is held by insiders. 85.57% of the stock of Pliant Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pliant Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.92) to ($3.77) per share. The P/E ratio of Pliant Therapeutics is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pliant Therapeutics is -7.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pliant Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

