Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Poshmark last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Its revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Poshmark has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Earnings for Poshmark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.14) per share. Poshmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Poshmark will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Poshmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $59.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.52%. The high price target for POSH is $73.00 and the low price target for POSH is $47.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Poshmark does not currently pay a dividend. Poshmark does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Poshmark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,456,522.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Poshmark is held by institutions.

Earnings for Poshmark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Poshmark is 28.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Poshmark is 28.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 39.93.

