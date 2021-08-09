Wall street estimates Earnings report PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Earnings results for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08.

PubMatic last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.5. Earnings for PubMatic are expected to grow by 25.81% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.39 per share. PubMatic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. PubMatic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PubMatic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.49%. The high price target for PUBM is $64.00 and the low price target for PUBM is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PubMatic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic does not currently pay a dividend. PubMatic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

In the past three months, PubMatic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,989,483.00 in company stock. 89.50% of the stock of PubMatic is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.10% of the stock of PubMatic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM



Earnings for PubMatic are expected to grow by 25.81% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of PubMatic is 69.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of PubMatic is 69.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. PubMatic has a PEG Ratio of 3.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

