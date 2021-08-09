UNIVERSAL (NYSE:UVV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UVV)

Universal last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 26th, 2021. The reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Universal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN UNIVERSAL? (NYSE:UVV)

Wall Street analysts have given Universal a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Universal wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

USD PARTNERS (NYSE:USDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter. USD Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. USD Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN USD PARTNERS? (NYSE:USDP)

Wall Street analysts have given USD Partners a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but USD Partners wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OGE ENERGY (NYSE:OGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. Its revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year ($1.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Earnings for OGE Energy are expected to grow by 4.69% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.23 per share. OGE Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OGE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OGE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OGE Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” OGE Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OGE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OGE Energy

GRAY TELEVISION (NYSE:GTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company earned $547 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Its revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gray Television has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.2. Earnings for Gray Television are expected to grow by 99.46% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $3.67 per share. Gray Television has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAY TELEVISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gray Television in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gray Television stock.

Gray Television