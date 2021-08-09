E.L.F. BEAUTY (NYSE:ELF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm earned $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.2. Earnings for e.l.f. Beauty are expected to grow by 6.98% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.46 per share. e.l.f. Beauty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS E.L.F. BEAUTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for e.l.f. Beauty in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” e.l.f. Beauty stock.

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EYPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.47) earnings per share over the last year (($2.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.80) to ($1.44) per share. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYPT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock.

APPIAN (NASDAQ:APPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Appian has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Appian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.81) per share. Appian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Appian in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Appian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Protagonist Therapeutics has generated ($1.92) earnings per share over the last year (($1.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Protagonist Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.32) to ($2.02) per share. Protagonist Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTGX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protagonist Therapeutics stock.

