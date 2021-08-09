RPT REALTY (NYSE:RPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business earned $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RPT Realty has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year (($0.01) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RPT Realty are expected to grow by 15.12% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $0.99 per share. RPT Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RPT REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RPT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RPT Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RPT Realty stock.

RPT Realty

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS (NASDAQ:NHTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends last announced its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.5. Natural Health Trends has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS? (NASDAQ:NHTC)

WESCO INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:WCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Its revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has generated $4.37 earnings per share over the last year ($1.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.3. Earnings for WESCO International are expected to grow by 18.21% in the coming year, from $7.25 to $8.57 per share. WESCO International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESCO INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WCC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WESCO International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” WESCO International stock.

WESCO International

ACM RESEARCH (NASDAQ:ACMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business earned $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Its revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. ACM Research has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year ($1.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.8. Earnings for ACM Research are expected to grow by 50.85% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.78 per share. ACM Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACM RESEARCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACMR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACM Research in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACM Research stock.

ACM Research