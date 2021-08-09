How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Earnings results for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.92%. The high price target for ENVX is $25.00 and the low price target for ENVX is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a forecasted upside of 68.9% from its current price of $14.80. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

In the past three months, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 67.45% of the stock of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX



Earnings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.37) per share. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 74.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

