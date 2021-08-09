Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Earnings results for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Shift Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $106 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Shift Technologies has generated ($4.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.63) per share. Shift Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Shift Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8185627 #”.

Analyst Opinion on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.90%. The high price target for SFT is $18.00 and the low price target for SFT is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.14, Shift Technologies has a forecasted upside of 76.9% from its current price of $8.56. Shift Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Shift Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

In the past three months, Shift Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $71,257.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 10.50% of the stock of Shift Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 36.17% of the stock of Shift Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT



Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Shift Technologies is -2.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Shift Technologies is -2.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Shift Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

