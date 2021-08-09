Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Earnings results for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.1. Earnings for Shoals Technologies Group are expected to grow by 78.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.50 per share. Shoals Technologies Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Shoals Technologies Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721882”.

Analyst Opinion on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.52%. The high price target for SHLS is $48.00 and the low price target for SHLS is $31.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shoals Technologies Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.42, Shoals Technologies Group has a forecasted upside of 23.5% from its current price of $32.72. Shoals Technologies Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group does not currently pay a dividend. Shoals Technologies Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

In the past three months, Shoals Technologies Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $322,646.00 in company stock. 52.65% of the stock of Shoals Technologies Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS



Earnings for Shoals Technologies Group are expected to grow by 78.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Shoals Technologies Group is 109.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Shoals Technologies Group is 109.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.27.

