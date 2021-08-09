ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.0. Earnings for ADTRAN are expected to grow by 54.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.68 per share. ADTRAN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADTRAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADTN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ADTRAN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ADTRAN stock.

ADTRAN

OTONOMY (NASDAQ:OTIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Otonomy has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Otonomy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.76) per share. Otonomy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OTONOMY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OTIC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Otonomy in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Otonomy stock.

Otonomy

STAMPS.COM (NASDAQ:STMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com last issued its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm earned $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Its revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Stamps.com has generated $10.42 earnings per share over the last year ($10.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. Earnings for Stamps.com are expected to grow by 6.17% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $6.88 per share. Stamps.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAMPS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STMP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stamps.com in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stamps.com stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stamps.com

DELUXE (NYSE:DLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Deluxe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DELUXE? (NYSE:DLX)

Wall Street analysts have given Deluxe a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Deluxe wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.