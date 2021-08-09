Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Earnings results for Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

Signify Health last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company earned $180 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. Signify Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Signify Health are expected to decrease by -14.81% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.23 per share. Signify Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Signify Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Signify Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.32%. The high price target for SGFY is $42.00 and the low price target for SGFY is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Signify Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.50, Signify Health has a forecasted upside of 25.3% from its current price of $27.53. Signify Health has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health does not currently pay a dividend. Signify Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

In the past three months, Signify Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY



Earnings for Signify Health are expected to decrease by -14.81% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.23 per share.

More latest stories: here