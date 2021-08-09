Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

Earnings results for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22.

StepStone Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on June 14th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business earned $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. StepStone Group has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.3. Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.02 per share. StepStone Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. StepStone Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015839”.

Analyst Opinion on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StepStone Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.08%. The high price target for STEP is $52.00 and the low price target for STEP is $26.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

StepStone Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.80, StepStone Group has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $47.23. StepStone Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group has a dividend yield of 0.60%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. StepStone Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of StepStone Group is 32.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, StepStone Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.45% next year. This indicates that StepStone Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

In the past three months, StepStone Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.34% of the stock of StepStone Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.34% of the stock of StepStone Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP



Earnings for StepStone Group are expected to grow by 10.87% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of StepStone Group is 54.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of StepStone Group is 54.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.10. StepStone Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here