Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Earnings results for Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stride in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.35%. The high price target for LRN is $60.00 and the low price target for LRN is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride does not currently pay a dividend. Stride does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stride (NYSE:LRN)

In the past three months, Stride insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.95% of the stock of Stride is held by insiders. 87.07% of the stock of Stride is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stride (NYSE:LRN



Earnings for Stride are expected to decrease by -12.27% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Stride is 18.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Stride is 18.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 38.49. Stride has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stride has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

