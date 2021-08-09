Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Earnings results for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taboola.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.18%. The high price target for TBLA is $23.00 and the low price target for TBLA is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taboola.com has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.20, Taboola.com has a forecasted upside of 67.2% from its current price of $9.69. Taboola.com has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com does not currently pay a dividend. Taboola.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

In the past three months, Taboola.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.26% of the stock of Taboola.com is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA



Taboola.com has a P/B Ratio of 51.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

