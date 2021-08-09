Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Earnings results for TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, TaskUs has a forecasted upside of 38.7% from its current price of $31.00. TaskUs has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs does not currently pay a dividend. TaskUs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

In the past three months, TaskUs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK



Earnings for TaskUs are expected to decrease by -14.73% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $1.10 per share. TaskUs has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

