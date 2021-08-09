Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Earnings results for The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Beauty Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.41%. The high price target for SKIN is $31.00 and the low price target for SKIN is $17.50. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Beauty Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.92, The Beauty Health has a forecasted upside of 24.4% from its current price of $18.42. The Beauty Health has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health does not currently pay a dividend. The Beauty Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

In the past three months, The Beauty Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.83% of the stock of The Beauty Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN



Earnings for The Beauty Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.01 per share. The Beauty Health has a P/B Ratio of 204.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

