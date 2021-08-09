DERMTECH (NASDAQ:DMTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business earned $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 million. DermTech has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year (($2.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DermTech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.33) to ($2.77) per share. DermTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DERMTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DMTK)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DermTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DermTech stock.

ALIMERA SCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALIM)

IS ALIMERA SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALIM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alimera Sciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alimera Sciences stock.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING (NASDAQ:ALTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Its revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Altair Engineering has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year (($0.05) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Altair Engineering are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.01 per share. Altair Engineering has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTAIR ENGINEERING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALTR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Altair Engineering in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Altair Engineering stock.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST (NASDAQ:NYMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year ($0.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for New York Mortgage Trust are expected to grow by 14.58% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $0.55 per share. New York Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NYMT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New York Mortgage Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” New York Mortgage Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NYMT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

