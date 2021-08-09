JAMES RIVER GROUP (NASDAQ:JRVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm earned $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. James River Group has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year (($2.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for James River Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.79) to $2.33 per share. James River Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAMES RIVER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JRVR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for James River Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” James River Group stock.

KUKE MUSIC (NYSE:KUKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music last posted its earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter. Kuke Music has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

ACCELERON PHARMA (NASDAQ:XLRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Acceleron Pharma has generated ($2.92) earnings per share over the last year (($3.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Acceleron Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.78) to ($3.10) per share. Acceleron Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACCELERON PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XLRN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acceleron Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Acceleron Pharma stock.

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE (NYSE:EPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Its revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Earnings for Edgewell Personal Care are expected to grow by 8.66% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.01 per share. Edgewell Personal Care has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edgewell Personal Care in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Edgewell Personal Care stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

