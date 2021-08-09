Wall street estimates Earnings report ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Earnings results for ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

ThredUp last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. ThredUp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ThredUp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. ThredUp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. ThredUp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ThredUp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.78%. The high price target for TDUP is $35.00 and the low price target for TDUP is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ThredUp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.63, ThredUp has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $23.40. ThredUp has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp does not currently pay a dividend. ThredUp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

In the past three months, ThredUp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,823,194.00 in company stock. Only 22.66% of the stock of ThredUp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP



