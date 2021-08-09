Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Earnings results for Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Tradeweb Markets has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.1. Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.65 per share. Tradeweb Markets has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tradeweb Markets in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.10%. The high price target for TW is $105.00 and the low price target for TW is $72.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

Tradeweb Markets has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tradeweb Markets has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 25.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tradeweb Markets will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.39% next year. This indicates that Tradeweb Markets will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW)

In the past three months, Tradeweb Markets insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $56,625,656.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by insiders. 44.40% of the stock of Tradeweb Markets is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW



Earnings for Tradeweb Markets are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 83.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Tradeweb Markets is 83.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.10. Tradeweb Markets has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

