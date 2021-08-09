Earnings and Growth Analysis : TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Earnings results for TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

TransAlta last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TransAlta are expected to grow by 76.47% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.30 per share. TransAlta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. TransAlta will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 888-390-0541 with passcode “902288#”.

Analyst Opinion on TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TransAlta in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.93%. The high price target for TAC is $18.00 and the low price target for TAC is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TransAlta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, TransAlta has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $10.64. TransAlta has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta pays a meaningful dividend of 1.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TransAlta has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, TransAlta will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.33% next year. This indicates that TransAlta will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

In the past three months, TransAlta insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.93% of the stock of TransAlta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC



Earnings for TransAlta are expected to grow by 76.47% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of TransAlta is -9.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TransAlta is -9.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TransAlta has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here