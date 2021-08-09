Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

Earnings results for U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U S Concrete, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

U.S. Concrete last released its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business earned $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Concrete has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year ($1.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. Earnings for U.S. Concrete are expected to grow by 27.23% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.85 per share. U.S. Concrete has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Concrete in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.11%. The high price target for USCR is $74.00 and the low price target for USCR is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Concrete does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

In the past three months, U.S. Concrete insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $142,823.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by insiders. 70.66% of the stock of U.S. Concrete is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR



Earnings for U.S. Concrete are expected to grow by 27.23% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 50.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of U.S. Concrete is 50.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.58. U.S. Concrete has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

