Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Earnings results for Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31.

Unity Software last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Unity Software has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Unity Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.16) per share. Unity Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Unity Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unity Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.76%. The high price target for U is $170.00 and the low price target for U is $90.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Unity Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.00, Unity Software has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $107.00. Unity Software has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software does not currently pay a dividend. Unity Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Unity Software (NYSE:U)

In the past three months, Unity Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $115,531,858.00 in company stock. 75.72% of the stock of Unity Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unity Software (NYSE:U



Earnings for Unity Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Unity Software is -92.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Unity Software is -92.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Unity Software has a P/B Ratio of 14.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

