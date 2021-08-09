How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Earnings results for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Upstart last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company earned $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Its revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Upstart are expected to grow by 62.96% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.44 per share. Upstart has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Upstart will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upstart in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.02%. The high price target for UPST is $190.00 and the low price target for UPST is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart does not currently pay a dividend. Upstart does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

In the past three months, Upstart insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 25.20% of the stock of Upstart is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.79% of the stock of Upstart is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST



Upstart has a P/B Ratio of 31.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

