Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Earnings results for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Vishay Intertechnology last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. Earnings for Vishay Intertechnology are expected to decrease by -5.96% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.05 per share. Vishay Intertechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Vishay Intertechnology will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6716307”.

Analyst Opinion on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vishay Intertechnology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.03%. The high price target for VSH is $30.00 and the low price target for VSH is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vishay Intertechnology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.95, Vishay Intertechnology has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $22.49. Vishay Intertechnology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology pays a meaningful dividend of 1.72%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vishay Intertechnology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 41.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vishay Intertechnology will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.54% next year. This indicates that Vishay Intertechnology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

In the past three months, Vishay Intertechnology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.89% of the stock of Vishay Intertechnology is held by insiders. 83.41% of the stock of Vishay Intertechnology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH



Earnings for Vishay Intertechnology are expected to decrease by -5.96% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 19.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Vishay Intertechnology is 19.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.88. Vishay Intertechnology has a PEG Ratio of 0.50. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vishay Intertechnology has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

