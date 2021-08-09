Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Earnings results for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Vital Farms last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company earned $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Vital Farms has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.5. Vital Farms has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Vital Farms will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vital Farms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 102.88%. The high price target for VITL is $47.00 and the low price target for VITL is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Vital Farms has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.57, Vital Farms has a forecasted upside of 102.9% from its current price of $17.04. Vital Farms has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Vital Farms does not currently pay a dividend. Vital Farms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Vital Farms insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,944,034.00 in company stock. 61.25% of the stock of Vital Farms is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Vital Farms is 65.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.35. The P/E ratio of Vital Farms is 65.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 46.24. Vital Farms has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

