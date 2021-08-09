UPLAND SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:UPLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business earned $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upland Software has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year (($1.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Upland Software are expected to grow by 51.35% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.56 per share. Upland Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPLAND SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPLD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upland Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Upland Software stock.

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NASDAQ:WSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Wayside Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NEW FORTRESS ENERGY (NASDAQ:NFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. New Fortress Energy has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($2.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for New Fortress Energy are expected to grow by 54.95% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.41 per share. New Fortress Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW FORTRESS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NFE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Fortress Energy in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” New Fortress Energy stock.

OUTSET MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Outset Medical has generated ($4.85) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Outset Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.41) to ($3.18) per share. Outset Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OUTSET MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OM)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outset Medical in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Outset Medical stock.

