PETIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The business earned $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year (($2.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for PetIQ are expected to grow by 46.72% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.79 per share. PetIQ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PETIQ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PETQ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PetIQ in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PetIQ stock.

PetIQ

AETERNA ZENTARIS (NASDAQ:AEZS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris last posted its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.21) diluted earnings per share). Aeterna Zentaris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

FLOWSERVE (NYSE:FLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Flowserve has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 23.21% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.07 per share. Flowserve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOWSERVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowserve in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flowserve stock.

Flowserve

PRA GROUP (NASDAQ:PRAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year ($4.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Earnings for PRA Group are expected to decrease by -4.45% in the coming year, from $3.37 to $3.22 per share. PRA Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

