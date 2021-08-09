MGP INGREDIENTS (NASDAQ:MGPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients has generated $2.51 earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Earnings for MGP Ingredients are expected to grow by 1.86% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.19 per share. MGP Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGP INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGPI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGP Ingredients in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MGP Ingredients stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MGPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MGP Ingredients

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SUP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.86) diluted earnings per share). Superior Industries International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Superior Industries International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Superior Industries International stock.

Superior Industries International

VOYA FINANCIAL (NYSE:VOYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year ($7.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for Voya Financial are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $6.23 to $6.73 per share. Voya Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOYA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VOYA)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Voya Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Voya Financial stock.

Voya Financial

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS (NYSE:TDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone and Data Systems has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Telephone and Data Systems are expected to grow by 12.61% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.25 per share. Telephone and Data Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telephone and Data Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Telephone and Data Systems stock.

Telephone and Data Systems