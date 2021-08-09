WARRIOR MET COAL (NYSE:HCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Warrior Met Coal has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Warrior Met Coal are expected to grow by 104.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $2.04 per share. Warrior Met Coal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WARRIOR MET COAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HCC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Warrior Met Coal in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Warrior Met Coal stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HCC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Warrior Met Coal

HENNESSY ADVISORS (NASDAQ:HNNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Hennessy Advisors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HENNESSY ADVISORS? (NASDAQ:HNNA)

SELECT MEDICAL (NYSE:SEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($2.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Earnings for Select Medical are expected to grow by 13.67% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.91 per share. Select Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SEM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Select Medical stock.

Select Medical

TEXTAINER GROUP (NYSE:TGH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Textainer Group are expected to grow by 1.71% in the coming year, from $4.68 to $4.76 per share. Textainer Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXTAINER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGH)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Textainer Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Textainer Group stock.

Textainer Group