BRIGHAM MINERALS (NYSE:MNRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year (($1.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Brigham Minerals are expected to decrease by -11.71% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $0.98 per share. Brigham Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHAM MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MNRL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brigham Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brigham Minerals stock.

AMPLIFY ENERGY (NYSE:AMPY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year (($3.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amplify Energy are expected to grow by 113.41% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.75 per share. Amplify Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMPLIFY ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AMPY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amplify Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Amplify Energy stock.

CALLAWAY GOLF (NYSE:ELY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business earned $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.7. Earnings for Callaway Golf are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.33 per share. Callaway Golf has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 9th, 2021. Callaway Golf will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 9th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS CALLAWAY GOLF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELY)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Callaway Golf in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Callaway Golf stock.

GRAY TELEVISION (NYSE:GTN.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $544 million for the quarter. Gray Television has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Gray Television has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

