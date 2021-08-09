EPLUS (NASDAQ:PLUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus last issued its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business earned $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. Its revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. ePlus has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year ($5.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Earnings for ePlus are expected to grow by 7.39% in the coming year, from $5.55 to $5.96 per share. ePlus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLUS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ePlus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ePlus stock.

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FENC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.76) earnings per share over the last year (($0.76) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.49 to ($0.12) per share.

IS FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FENC)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock.

CIMAREX ENERGY (NYSE:XEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cimarex Energy has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year (($10.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cimarex Energy are expected to grow by 12.64% in the coming year, from $8.78 to $9.89 per share. Cimarex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIMAREX ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XEC)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cimarex Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cimarex Energy stock.

CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CLDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year (($1.83) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Celldex Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.57) to ($1.72) per share. Celldex Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLDX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celldex Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celldex Therapeutics stock.

