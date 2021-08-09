Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Earnings results for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5699999999999998.

YPF Sociedad Anónima last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima has generated ($2.71) earnings per share over the last year (($3.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for YPF Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 83.70% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.48 per share. YPF Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for YPF Sociedad Anónima in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.99%. The high price target for YPF is $4.00 and the low price target for YPF is $3.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima does not currently pay a dividend. YPF Sociedad Anónima does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

In the past three months, YPF Sociedad Anónima insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF



Earnings for YPF Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 83.70% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of YPF Sociedad Anónima is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of YPF Sociedad Anónima is -1.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

