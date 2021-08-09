Nothing seems to bother Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Earnings results for Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.98.

Analyst Opinion on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zeta Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.62%. The high price target for ZETA is $16.50 and the low price target for ZETA is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global does not currently pay a dividend. Zeta Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

In the past three months, Zeta Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA



Earnings for Zeta Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($1.13) per share.

