Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Earnings results for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

ACV Auctions last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. ACV Auctions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for ACV Auctions are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.85) per share. ACV Auctions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. ACV Auctions will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “8139887”.

Analyst Opinion on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.09%. The high price target for ACVA is $45.00 and the low price target for ACVA is $30.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions does not currently pay a dividend. ACV Auctions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

In the past three months, ACV Auctions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,157,602.00 in company stock. Only 15.70% of the stock of ACV Auctions is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA



