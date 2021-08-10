Did they just beat EPS? Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Earnings results for Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Airgain last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Airgain are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.39 per share. Airgain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Airgain will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “7074966”.

Analyst Opinion on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Airgain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.96%. The high price target for AIRG is $38.00 and the low price target for AIRG is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain does not currently pay a dividend. Airgain does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

In the past three months, Airgain insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.70% of the stock of Airgain is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.06% of the stock of Airgain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG



Earnings for Airgain are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Airgain is -88.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Airgain is -88.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Airgain has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

