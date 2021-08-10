Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Earnings results for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year ($1.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. Earnings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor are expected to grow by 0.91% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.21 per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “8255364”.

Analyst Opinion on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.04%. The high price target for AOSL is $52.00 and the low price target for AOSL is $45.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.50, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 81.0% from its current price of $26.79. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

In the past three months, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $194,547.00 in company stock. 21.60% of the stock of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.95% of the stock of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL



Earnings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor are expected to grow by 0.91% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.99. The P/E ratio of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is 19.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.65. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here