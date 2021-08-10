Should you short it before the Earnings result? : American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Earnings results for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

American Well last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm earned $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Well has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for American Well are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.65) per share. American Well has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. American Well will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Well in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.65%. The high price target for AMWL is $39.00 and the low price target for AMWL is $15.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American Well has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.94, American Well has a forecasted upside of 131.6% from its current price of $11.20. American Well has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well does not currently pay a dividend. American Well does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

In the past three months, American Well insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,592,365.00 in company stock. 14.68% of the stock of American Well is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 27.99% of the stock of American Well is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of American Well (NYSE:AMWL



Earnings for American Well are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.65) per share. The P/E ratio of American Well is -4.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American Well has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

