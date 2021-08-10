Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Earnings results for Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Ampco-Pittsburgh last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Ampco-Pittsburgh has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Ampco-Pittsburgh will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Dividend Strength: Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh does not currently pay a dividend. Ampco-Pittsburgh does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

In the past three months, Ampco-Pittsburgh insiders have bought 1,365.38% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $98,620.00 in company stock and sold $6,730.00 in company stock. 14.30% of the stock of Ampco-Pittsburgh is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.73% of the stock of Ampco-Pittsburgh is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP



The P/E ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh is 24.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.39. The P/E ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh is 24.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.22. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

