Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Earnings results for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Anterix last issued its earnings results on June 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company earned $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix has generated ($3.13) earnings per share over the last year (($3.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Anterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($1.13) per share. Anterix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. Anterix will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:45 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anterix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.80%. The high price target for ATEX is $65.00 and the low price target for ATEX is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anterix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, Anterix has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $60.21. Anterix has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix does not currently pay a dividend. Anterix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

In the past three months, Anterix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,588,859.00 in company stock. Only 4.05% of the stock of Anterix is held by insiders. 76.59% of the stock of Anterix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX



Earnings for Anterix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Anterix is -19.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anterix is -19.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anterix has a P/B Ratio of 4.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here