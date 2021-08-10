How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Earnings results for APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

APi Group last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $803 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year (($1.18) diluted earnings per share). APi Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. APi Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-220-2692.

Analyst Opinion on APi Group (NYSE:APG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for APi Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.35%. The high price target for APG is $24.00 and the low price target for APG is $20.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group does not currently pay a dividend. APi Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: APi Group (NYSE:APG)

In the past three months, APi Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.70% of the stock of APi Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.89% of the stock of APi Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of APi Group (NYSE:APG



The P/E ratio of APi Group is -18.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. APi Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

