Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

Earnings results for AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

AppHarvest last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. AppHarvest has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AppHarvest are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.66) per share. AppHarvest has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. AppHarvest will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4718087”.

Analyst Opinion on AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppHarvest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 176.86%. The high price target for APPH is $42.00 and the low price target for APPH is $25.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest does not currently pay a dividend. AppHarvest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

In the past three months, AppHarvest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $49,500,000.00 in company stock. 46.35% of the stock of AppHarvest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AppHarvest are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.04) to ($0.66) per share.

