Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Applovin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04.

AppLovin last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company earned $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. AppLovin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AppLovin are expected to grow by 135.48% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.73 per share. AppLovin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021. AppLovin will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 11th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppLovin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.49%. The high price target for APP is $95.00 and the low price target for APP is $64.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AppLovin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.27, AppLovin has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $57.57. AppLovin has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

AppLovin does not currently pay a dividend. AppLovin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AppLovin insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,876,130.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of AppLovin is held by institutions.

Earnings for AppLovin are expected to grow by 135.48% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.73 per share. AppLovin has a PEG Ratio of 9.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

