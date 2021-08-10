Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Earnings results for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Aprea Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Aprea Therapeutics has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aprea Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.61) per share. Aprea Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 230.63%. The high price target for APRE is $37.00 and the low price target for APRE is $6.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Aprea Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 1 buy rating, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, Aprea Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 230.6% from its current price of $4.31. Aprea Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Aprea Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Aprea Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Aprea Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.20% of the stock of Aprea Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.17% of the stock of Aprea Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Aprea Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.61) per share. The P/E ratio of Aprea Therapeutics is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aprea Therapeutics is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aprea Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

