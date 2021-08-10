may delivered a positive earnings surprise Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Earnings results for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Aptinyx last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 million for the quarter. Aptinyx has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year (($0.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aptinyx are expected to remain at ($1.04) per share in the coming year. Aptinyx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. Aptinyx will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aptinyx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 328.02%. The high price target for APTX is $13.00 and the low price target for APTX is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aptinyx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Aptinyx has a forecasted upside of 328.0% from its current price of $2.57. Aptinyx has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx does not currently pay a dividend. Aptinyx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

In the past three months, Aptinyx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.94% of the stock of Aptinyx is held by insiders. 59.70% of the stock of Aptinyx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX



Earnings for Aptinyx are expected to remain at ($1.04) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Aptinyx is -2.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aptinyx is -2.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aptinyx has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here